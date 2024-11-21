Live Updates: Miami vs. Drake at the 2024 Charleston Classic
Pregame:
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team hit the road for the first time in 2024-25 to participate in the 2024 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. Miami will take on Drake in the first game of the tournament on Thurs., Nov. 24. Tipoff is set for noon and the game will air on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.
Other teams in the tournament include Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, and VCU.
The Hurricanes are entering this tournament on a three-game winning streak after starting off the season with some of its best offensive performances in recent memory.
A number of teams in this tournament would be great wins to stake up in terms of quad 1-3 victories. After the tournament, the Hurricanes will be gearing up for the ACC\SEC Challenge against No. 18 Arkansas.
Miami (3-0) vs. Drake (3-0) noon ET| Thursday, Nov. 21 | TD Arena
Streaming: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
Home Radio: UM Sports Network – 560 WQAM, Audacy App