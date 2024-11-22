All Hurricanes

Live Updates: Miami vs. Oklahoma State at the 2024 Charleston Classic

After their first loss of the season, the Hurricanes are looking to respond with a win over a good Big 12 team.

Justice Sandle

Miami guard Jalen Blackmon (5) looking for a shot against Drake
Miami guard Jalen Blackmon (5) looking for a shot against Drake / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
In this story:

Pregame

The Hurricanes are coming off a deflating loss after struggling to find an offensive rhythm in thier 80-69 loss to Drake in the opening conctest of the tournament.

The Hurricanes came into the tournament as a top 10 scoring offense in division one but were left 20 points short because of the pace that Drake set and controlled.

Oklahoma State is already ready to get its first win within the field that is being played. They took its first loss of the season after losing to Florida Atlantic 86-78. Their offense was able to match the Owls, but the defensive side of the ball struggled against the fast-paced FAU team.

The Hurricanes are an extremely fast-paced team that likes to run up and down the floor so this is an advantage that favors the Canes.

How To Watch:

Miami (3-1) vs. Oklahoma State (3-1)

When: 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: TD Arena

TV: ESPN2

Read More Miami Hurricanes On SI:

Kidd and Canes Fail to Show up Against Drake in Tourney Loss

Reaction to the Miami Men's Basketball First Loss of the Season: Just A Minute

Miami Basketball Gives Drake its First ACC Win in Seven Years

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Basketball