Live Updates: Miami vs. VCU at the 2024 Charleston Classic

The Hurricanes look for their first win in tournament play against another highly touted opponent.

University of Miami Head Coach Jim Larranga celebrates with fans after a 79-61 win over Auburn in the NCAA Div. 1 Men's Basketball Tournament preliminary second round round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Sunday, March 20, 2022. Ncaa Mens Basketball Second Round Miami Vs Auburn
University of Miami Head Coach Jim Larranga celebrates with fans after a 79-61 win over Auburn in the NCAA Div. 1 Men's Basketball Tournament preliminary second round round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Sunday, March 20, 2022. Ncaa Mens Basketball Second Round Miami Vs Auburn / Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
First Half

3:44: The Hurricanes just look lost on the offensive side of the ball. Another scoring drought with the offense when the starters get inserted a lack of attacking on the rim and just smart ball movement. The Hurricanes have a lot to work on during this break. VCU 39, Miami 26

7:30: The younger players for this team have been a great offense unit for the Hurricanes. The issue now is the lack of defense after cutting the lead to two points. They are starting to force the team to shoot jumpers and not attack the paint. VCU 28, Miami 21

11:55: The Hurricanes have started to find their offense. Divine Ugochukwu has been instrumental in this surge by the canes but the points in the paint and the focus on scoring on the inside have been highlighted. VCU 20, Miami 14

15:59: The Hurricanes have starting this game the same way they have started most games this season. Slow starts with limited shot seletions while other teams put up multiple shots. At this point, VCU has put up eight shots compared to Miami's 3. VCU 13, Miami 4

Pregame:

Miami Hurricanes Starting Lineup
Miami Hurricanes Starting Lineup / Statbroadcast
VCU Starting Lineup
VCU Starting Lineup / Statbroadcast

The Miami men's basketball team is struggling and only has one game remaining in the 2024 Charleston Classic against VCU. It's another quality tournament team that could give the Canes some trouble like the last.

Many answers need to be found, and after a day of rest, the Hurricanes could have solved their offensive and rebounding issues.

They need a true point guard on the floor and someone who can create their shot. There is talent on the bench for that, but the lineup change would need to be made for that to properly happen.

The Canes will look to get out of this tournament with at least a win or they will suffer starting the season .500 before facing more talented SEC teams in the near future.

HOW TO WATCH:

WHO: Miami (3-2) vs. VCU (4-2)

TV: ESPN+

WHERE: TD Arena

