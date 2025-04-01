All Hurricanes

Miami Basketball MIght Have There First Transfer Portal Addition on the Way

The Miami Hurricanes and Jai Lucas have a new target on their mind as Pitt star guard Jaland Lowe enters the transfer portal.

Justice Sandle

Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) drives to the basket against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Tae Davis (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) drives to the basket against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Tae Davis (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

As multiple reports come out about the additions to the transfer portal, the Miami Hurricanes and Jai Lucas might have their first edition of the new roster coming.

Per multiple reports, Pitt guard Jaland Lowe is entering the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag. That tag likely means the Miami Hurricanes have their first addition on the way.

Lucas is the godfather of the talented Panthers guard who averaged 16.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this past season. A bucket getting into the ACC is all you need to start building a solid program for the future.

He will also be testing the waters of the NBA Draft, but the 6-foot-3 sophomore is a hot commodity in the portal and a possible great addition for the Hurricanes.

If you look at the roster construction, the Hurricanes are very guard-heavy at this moment. Don't be surprised when they started scouting big men as well (I mean bigger than 6-foot-9 big men).

The Hurricanes are recruiting hard in their guard department, and it looks like a future NBA farmer for guards, but Lucas is still focused on making the Hurricanes great again. As Duke continues their success in the NCAA Tournament, the more pressure on Jai Lucas starts to build. He is built for the pressure, and now with more adding on, the Hurricanes could have a diamond in the rough at head coach.

Read More Basketball News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball