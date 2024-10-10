Miami Basketball Won't Appear At ACC Tip Off Due To Hurricane Milton
Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack, forward Matthew Cleveland and head coach Jim Larrnaga will not appear at ACC Tipoff on Thursday as scheduled due to Hurricane Milton.
Larranga was scheduled to speak on Thursday at 2:14 ET, followed by two of the team-leading scorers from last season in Pack and Cleveland.
Every ACC with the exceptional of Miami remains scheduled to appear at tipoff on Wednesday or Thursday.
Seven Miami players transferred out after last season while guard Kyshawn George was selected in the 2024 NBA as the 24th overall pick by the Washington Wizards.
Cleveland, sophomore guard Paul Djobet, and Pack are the only returning players from the 2023-24 Miami roster. They will be key players going into this brand new look team for the Hurricanes as they look to place well in the ACC.