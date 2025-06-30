All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Could Be Close to Landing Arturo Dean

Decision for Oklahoma State point guard nears.

Dave Miller

Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Arturo Dean (2) drives to the basket around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Josh Reed (10) during the first half at T-Mobile Center.
Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Arturo Dean (2) drives to the basket around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Josh Reed (10) during the first half at T-Mobile Center.
Could Arturo Dean be close to becoming a Miami Hurricane?

The Oklahoma State point guard is nearing a transfer decision between the Hurricanes and West Virginia. Adding one of the top available players in the transfer portal would be a real coup for Jai Lucas and his staff.

The South Florida native is considered one of the better on-ball defenders in the country. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged a Big 12-high 2.5 steals per game last season with the Cowboys. The previous season at Florida International, he led the country at 3.4 steals per game.

Dean averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game in 2024-25. He shot 39.4 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three-point range. While shooting is not his strength, his defensive prowess would be welcome on any roster in the country.

