Miami Colorways To Be Included With New Nike Dunk 2.0 Shoes

The Miami Hurricanes are one of the biggest brands in all of college sports. Whether it is the success in athletics with their prominent football teams or being the main college in South Florida, the University of Miami is known by many. The orange and green colorway is iconic and recognizable.

Someone using their hands to give the “U” symbol is known well in the Hurricane family as a way of showing pride amongst one another. With that being said, the prominent orange and green Miami Hurricane colorway will be featured on the new Nike Dunk Low 2.0 set expected to hit the marketplace in the Fall of 2022.

This does come as somewhat of a surprise, as Miami not long ago was one of Nike’s most prominent college football partners. The Hurricanes decided to end their partnership with Nike in 2015 though, as Adidas presented a more lucrative offer.

Despite the backlash at the time, Miami has stuck with Adidas and have collaborated on the Adidas Ultraboost shoes over the years. With the release of the Dunk Lows in Miami orange and green, Miami will become one of many schools to be featured on a prominent Nike release.

According to the report from sneakernews.com , UCLA, USC and ASU are expected to join Miami for this shoe drop as well. The three west coast universities are very prominent themselves, whether that be academics, athletics or overall branding.

The Sneaker News intel also included that the shoes are expected to hit the marketplace in November. Expect official images of the shoes to come in the coming months.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.