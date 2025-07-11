All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators Set College Basketball Matchup in Jacksonville

The game renews a series that has been on hold since 2019.

Dave Miller

Miami head coach Jai Lucas
Miami head coach Jai Lucas / University of Miami
Defending national champions Florida will meet Miami inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on November 16, renewing a long college hoops rivalry.

The Jacksonville Hoops Showdown presented by the Jacksonville Sports Foundation will be managed by Chicago-based sports marketing agency Intersport. The start time and broadcast arrangements are to be determined.

This series hasn't been played since November 22, 2019, when the Gators won 78-58. Florida leads the all-time series 47-24.

New 'Canes head coach Jai Lucas signed with Florida in 2007 under Billy Donovan, but he transferred to Texas the following year.

