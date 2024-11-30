Miami Women's Basketball Start the Season 6-0; First Alert: November 30, 2024
The University of Miami women’s basketball team (6-0) outscored Charlotte (3-4) 44-27 in the second half to erase a one-point halftime deficit and earn their sixth consecutive victory to commence the season.
With the 79-63 victory over the 49ers, the Hurricanes advanced to the Championship game of the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament They will face the winner of Quinnipiac and Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Miami shot 47.5 percent from the field throughout the game, while limiting Charlotte to just 37.1 percent shooting on the other end of the court, as it was a complete effort from the Canes in the victory.
Miami had five players score six points or more, and Cameron Williams and Haley Cavinder led the charge with outstanding performances.
Miami continued to pour it on in the final stanza, outscoring the 49ers 24-14 to earn the 16-point victory and remain undefeated.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Men's Basketball: Charleston Southern @ Miami, 2:00 p.m. EST - Live Stats | Watch on ESPN+
Football: Miami @ Syracuse, 3:30 p.m. EST - Live Stats | Watch on ESPN
Hurricanes Results:
Volleyball: Miami 3, Duke 0
The University of Miami volleyball team (21-10, 12-8) swept the Duke Blue Devils (10-21, 6-14), 3-0, on Friday afternoon in the Knight Sports Complex in the team’s last regular season match.
The Hurricanes tallied 41 kills, 47 digs, 10 blocks and seven aces. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon and sophomore Grace Lopez led the team with 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Senior Ashley Carr claimed nine blocks and six kills on the defensive side.