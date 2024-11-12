Nat Marshall Explodes For Career High Against Jacksonville; First Alert: November 12, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team survives a physical battle against Jacksonville and wins 74-71 thanks to the offensive explosion from Notre Dame transfer Natalija Marshall.
Marshall scored a career-high 24 points while burying 3-4 shots from behind the arc. She finished 13-14 from the free throw line and 4-8 from the field. The team struggled to find shots in the open field shooting 6-23 from behind the arch with an alarming 15 turnovers.
Mississippi State transfer Darrione Rogers and Haley Cavinder chipped in 13 and 12 points apiece.
While Hanna Cavinder had seven assists, a key piece missing in the playmaking department for this team. It was a foul fest but the Hurricanes still found a way to pull out the victory.
