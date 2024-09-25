ACC Announces 2024-25 Miami Women's Basketball Schedule
The University of Miami Women’s Basketball program, in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference, has unveiled the full 18-game conference slate for the 2024-25 season.
The Hurricanes’ slate consists of nine home contests and nine road matchups, and Miami will have nine games against 2024 NCAA Tournament teams throughout conference play.
The Hurricanes will enter a new era now with head coach Tricia Cullop’s first season at the program's helm, and Miami will aim to return to the NCAA Tournament under her leadership. The Canes return multiple key players from last year’s squad; Cullop and the rest of her staff have worked hard to bring in plenty of new talent this offseason.
Here is the full conference schedule for Miami's women's basketball team:
ACC Schedule For Miami Women’s Basketball
Dec. 15 at Pitt
Dec. 29 North Carolina
Jan. 2 at Louisville
Jan. 5 Virginia Tech
Jan. 12 at Syracuse
Jan. 16 Boston College
Jan. 19 at Florida State
Jan. 23 at Clemson
Jan. 26 SMU
Jan. 30 Virgina
Feb. 2 Georgia Tech
Feb. 9 at Duke
Feb 13 at NC State
Feb. 16 Florida State
Feb. 20 Notre Dame
Feb. 23 Wake Forest
Feb. 27 Stanford
March. 2 Cal