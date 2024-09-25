All Hurricanes

ACC Announces 2024-25 Miami Women's Basketball Schedule

The full women's basketball schedule has been released as they Canes looks to return to the dance.

Mar 26, 2023; Greenville, SC, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Alexis Morris (45) and Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder (14) chase the loose ball during the second half in the NCAA Women s Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The University of Miami Women’s Basketball program, in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference, has unveiled the full 18-game conference slate for the 2024-25 season. 

The Hurricanes’ slate consists of nine home contests and nine road matchups, and Miami will have nine games against 2024 NCAA Tournament teams throughout conference play.  

The Hurricanes will enter a new era now with head coach Tricia Cullop’s first season at the program's helm, and Miami will aim to return to the NCAA Tournament under her leadership. The Canes return multiple key players from last year’s squad; Cullop and the rest of her staff have worked hard to bring in plenty of new talent this offseason.   

Here is the full conference schedule for Miami's women's basketball team:

ACC Schedule For Miami Women’s Basketball 

Dec. 15 at Pitt

Dec. 29 North Carolina 

Jan. 2 at Louisville 

Jan. 5 Virginia Tech

Jan. 12 at Syracuse

Jan. 16 Boston College

Jan. 19 at Florida State

Jan. 23 at Clemson

Jan. 26 SMU

Jan. 30 Virgina

Feb. 2 Georgia Tech 

Feb. 9 at Duke 

Feb 13 at NC State

Feb. 16 Florida State

Feb. 20 Notre Dame

Feb. 23 Wake Forest

Feb. 27 Stanford

March. 2 Cal

