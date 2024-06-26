How To Watch: 2024 NBA Draft
The first round of the NBA Draft starts tonight and a Hurricane is likely to be a first round pick.
Many of the top basketball talent around to world will gather in Brooklyn, NY for the opportunity of a lifetime and get drafted into the NBA.
Now that the NBA season has concluded the 2024 NBA Draft will begin and the Atlanta Hawks will hold the first pick in the draft with the top stars of Alex Sarr, Reed Shepard, Rob Dillingham, Donovan Clingan, and others being available for the taking.
The Miami Hurricanes Kyshawn George will have the chance to be a mid-late first-round pick in this year's draft after finishing last season shooting above 40 percent from behind the arch.
How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft:
Date: June 26-27
Coverage start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Draft time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel(s): ABC, ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
