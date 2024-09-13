All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Women's Basketball Set to Compete in 2024 Maui Classic

More of the Miami women's basketball schedule has been released as they take a trip to Hawwii.

Jan 14, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Jaida Patrick (5) steals the ball from Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In the new era of women's basketball for the University of Miami, The Hurricanes are officially set to compete in the 2024 Maui Classic, which the program announced Tuesday afternoon. 

The Maui Classic is a two-day event hosted by Oregon State in Makawao, Hawaii, which is slated to take place December 19-20. In addition to Miami and Oregon State, the four-team field also consists of Nevada and Western Kentucky.  

Miami will open against Nevada on December 19, before taking on Oregon State the following day. Tip-off times for both contests will be announced at a later date.  

This will mark head coach Tricia Cullop’s first season in Coral Gables as she will try to lead the team back into the NCAA Tournament. Before missing out this past season, the team finished in the Elite Eight losing to eventually champions and the Angel Reese-led LSU Tigers.

This season, the Canes return multiple key players from last year’s squad, and Cullop and the rest of her staff have worked to bring in a plethora of new talent this offseason.   

