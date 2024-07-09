All Hurricanes

Miami Men's Basketball Will Play In 2024 Shriners Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic

The annual men’s college basketball tournament will be played on November 21, 22, and 24 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

Justice Sandle

Feb 10, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (24) reacts after scoring against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
CORAL GABLES, Fla.– The University of Miami men’s basketball team will compete in the 2024 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, as announced Tuesday afternoon by ESPN Events.

Alongside the Hurricanes, Drake, Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, and VCU will participate in the tournament. The field features three NCAA Tournament teams in Florida Atlantic, Nevada, and Drake, as well as NIT Champion Seton Hall.

The Hurricanes are two-time Charleston Classic champions, winning in 2009 and 2014. Miami also competed in the 2019 event, defeating Missouri State in the first round of action before falling to Florida and Connecticut. In Charleston Classic, the U is 7-2 and the competition this year will make an interesting case to see where the team will land in the NCAA Tournament with a couple of quad one-three wins against these programs.

the Shriners Children’s Hospital Classic is in its 16th year. Past Classic champions include Houston (2023), College of Charleston (2022), St. Bonaventure (2021), and Florida (2020). In the seasons that the Hurricanes won the Classic, they finished 20-13 (2009) and 25–13 (2019, NIT Runner-ups).

