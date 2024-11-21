Reaction to the Miami Men's Basketball First Loss of the Season: Just A Minute
This was a rough game for the Miami men's basketball team suffered their first loss of the season to the Drake Bulldogs in the first game of the 2024 Charleston Classic.
The Hurricanes had a bad day all around. They finished the game shooting 40 percent from the field and a little under 40 for three but that was never the story of the game. Those percentages might seem good for how many points the team scored, but this game was won on the glass and in the paint.
The Hurricanes was outscored 36-18 in the rectricted area and they could not find a way to get in their themselves.
What was worse was the rebounding effort from the team. The Bulldogs grabbed 14 offensive rebounds while the Hurricanes had 18 total in the game. This was not only a case of the team not being prepared, but a team that was out-muscled, and out-coached.
The Hurricanes will have to get back to the drawing board fast as they will play again Friday afternoon against the loser of the Oklahoma State-Florida Atlantic game at 2 p.m. ET at TD Arena.