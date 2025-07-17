Canes' Player Spotlight: Will Rueben Bain Jr. be the Defensive Leader Everyone Expects?
Rueben Bain Jr. of the Miami Hurricanes is considered the best player the program currently has on defense. At 6'3" 275 lbs, he is a handful for any offensive lineman to deal with, and his numbers prove that. With 67 total tackles, 11 sacks, and three forced fumbles in two seasons, it doesn't seem far-fetched to think that he could have double-digit sacks next season, but what offenses must he compete with? Let's get into it.
With games against Notre Dame, Florida, and SMU, to name a few, Bain Jr. will have several opportunities to give quarterbacks nightmares when the lights shine brightest. We'll see if he can seize the opportunity to make his presence felt.
Bain Jr. has created significant hype for himself as we prepare for the season. The only question remaining is whether that hype is warranted. As we await that answer, continue following Sports Illustrated for the latest on the Miami Hurricanes