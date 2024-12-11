First Alert: December 11, 2024; Hurricanes to Host Several Transfer Visits in the Coming Days

Rewrote the Miami Record Books 🤯✍️@XavierRestrepo1 will leave Miami as one of the best WR in school history with 200 receptions for 2,844 career receiving YDs and 21 TDs to lead the Hurricanes in all-time career receptions and receiving YDs@CanesFootball | @MiamiHurricanes pic.twitter.com/DLw4rr3h1j