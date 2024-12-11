First Alert: December 11, 2024; Hurricanes to Host Several Transfer Visits in the Coming Days
The Miami Hurricanes stand to lose a lot of key positional players in this cycle of the transfer portal, and the staff is already working to replace them before the team even plays its bowl game.
Despite being scheduled to play against Iowa State in the Pop Tarts bowl on December 28, Miami staff are already hosting several transfer portal players on visits in order to recruit them to The U. One of those players that could fill a key position early on is Kentucky Defensive Tackle Keeshawn Silver.
Silver was a top 30 prospect in the country coming out of high school, according to 247 Sports, and serves as a highly rated recruit in the transfer portal as well. Silver ranks third in the transfer portal at his position and No. 29 overall.
At 6-foot-4 and over 335 pounds, Silver could provide a much needed lift at a position of need for the Hurricanes sooner rather than later. Alongside the need at defensive line, of course, lies the potential for Miami to get another transfer quarterback out of the transfer portal.
Names like Maalik Murphy, Thomas Castellanos and Darian Mensah arise as potential Cam Ward replacements worth pursuing for The U. Either way, the tranfer window is just getting started. Buckle up.
