Justin Rogers Visiting Miami, Alex Donno Adds Insights

Anytime a program can gain a big-time nose tackle, it’s a win. Miami is trying to do exactly that right now.

One of the nation’s best nose guards would be former Kentucky Wildcats player Justin Rogers. The 6-foot-3 and 330-pound interior defensive lineman has been the player opposing teams needed to double team to run the football.

A defensive lineman that can take on a double team and hold his ground, especially right in the middle of where a team often attempts to run the football, has been a primary recruiting battle for decades. There’s a reason why.

They are rare. Very rare, in fact. Rogers is one of those players.

One cannot teach the size of Rogers or other top nose tackles. There just aren't enough of them. That’s a prime reason why Rogers is being heavily recruited by numerous programs right now like LSU and Miami, among others.

He could be the plug in the middle that can help keep offensive linemen away from Miami’s linebackers so they can make a tackle without fending off offensive linemen first, as well as Rogers blowing up an offensive lineman when he’s just going one-on-one.

During his past couple of seasons in Lexington, Ky., Rogers was a key contributor to the defense. This past season, he even started all 12 games for the Wildcats. Much like UCF center Matt Lee, this is a huge opportunity for the Canes to land a top-notch prospect from the Transfer Portal.

