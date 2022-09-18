AP Top 25 After Week 3: Miami Hits a Bump in the Road

Going into Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes were ranked 13th and riding high. But after their road loss to Texas A&M, that ranking took a plunge to 25th . The Hurricanes fell 12 spots in the most recent edition of the AP Poll, and they saw their Week 3 opponents jump them and move up to 23rd .

It's a tough blow for the Hurricanes, but there's still a lot of football left to be played and there's a lot still on the table for them. The loss to the Aggies stings, but it's a one-score road loss to a ranked non-conference team. As far as losses go, it could be much worse.

The Canes will still have a shot at the ACC title game and conference supremacy, but they'll have some stiff competition going forward. They'll have to close their campaign against Pitt and Clemson, both top 25 squads, in the final two weeks of their regular season. Those games will likely hold immense weight in deciding who punches their ticket to the ACC Championship Game.

First, the Canes will take a step back as they host Middle Tennessee State this coming Saturday and then have a bye for Week 5. That should be more than enough time for head coach Mario Cristobal and company to work out the kinks before they start ACC play.

Their first conference test will come in Week 6, when they host North Carolina. That ACC clash with the Tar Heels will be the next big test for Miami and the college football world will be watching to see how they respond.

