Are Ed Reed’s Comments Good for Miami Football?

Ed Reed jumped into the Jack Del Rio fine situation, but was that the best idea for Miami Hurricanes Football?

MIAMI – Most opinions, no matter how staunch, are forgotten about or at least forgiven rather quickly amongst friends and family. However, that all changes when politics come into play.

Mixing politics with just about anything can be treacherous. Pick a situation. Politics and family (many families literally fall apart because of politics, certain factions of this writer’s family included), a business partnership, a marriage even, can fall apart because of a political stance.

When someone takes a public side about a touchy political situation, there’s bound to be ramifications. That has been the case for centuries, and it’s not changing anytime soon.

It does not mean that the person making a claim is not entitled to the opinion he or she takes, but that sometimes those comments will do more harm than good. That’s where former Miami legend and NFL Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed comes into this conversation.

Reed is now the Chief of Staff for Miami Football, meaning everything he does or says, publicly, impacts the Hurricanes. Literally, everything. Based on Reed’s comments about an NFL coach, perhaps he was not concerned from a business-first point of view.

As most football fans likely know by now, Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio made some strong political statements of his own to start the ball rolling, if one will. Here’s the crux of what has many people inflamed like Reed, or staunchly supporting him, depending on one’s political stance:

"People's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem," Del Rio said at the time. "And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal. I just think it's kind of two standards."

Now, it’s pretty obvious that Del Rio is not a fan of the riots that happened in numerous cities around the country prior to the 2020 Presidential election. On the other hand, he probably should not have just jumped into the political realm either considering he’s an NFL Defensive Coordinator.

Del Rio’s comments aside, this conversation is about the Miami Hurricanes Football program. The bigger question is with Reed. Here’s Reed’s response to Del Rio, who received a $100,000 fine from Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera over the statement he made:

Reed did not stop with his comments about Del Rio or even remotely remove himself, or Miami Football more importantly, from the political realm with the following instagram post either:

Now, there can be as many questions that spin off of Reed’s actions as one could imagine. For now, it’s time to remember that the original question must remain the focus of this article.

Are Reed's comments and actions good for Miami Football? Consider the following: Not every Miami staff member thinks the same way Reed does. Not every Miami coach thinks the way Reed does. The list is actually quite long here.

Not every Miami player thinks the way Reed does. Not every Miami player’s parents think the way Reed does. Not every Miami booster thinks the way Reed does. Not every Miami recruit or recruit’s parent thinks the way Reed does.

To say that Reed has placed MIami in a rather touchy situation is like saying summers in Miami are humid. All of that stated, it’s technically Reed’s right as an American to speak his mind. Still, should he have made those statements though? Was it really the best idea as a University of Miami employee to make such statements and to add the video on top of it?

