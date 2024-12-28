All Hurricanes

BREAKING NEWS: Restrepo Opts Out Of Pop-Tarts Bowl, Declares for NFL Draft

Xavier Restrepo opted out of the Pop-Tarts Bowl and declares for NFL Draft.

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) is tackled short of the end zone by Louisville Cardinals defensive back Quincy Riley (3) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Miami Hurricanes will be without their all-time leading receiver on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones as Xavier Restrepo opted out of playing in the game and declared for the NFL Draft.

He made his announcement on social media on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s been a lifelong dream to play in the National Football League since I was a little 5 year old kid,” Restrepo wrote in the post, in which he also thanks his family, teammates and Hurricanes fans. “Now I believe it is time for me to go pursue my dreams and aspirations!”

Restrepo finished the season with 69 catches for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named a first-team All-American by the America Football Coaches Association and second-team All-American by Sporting News, the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America.

Cam Ward will be without two of his major weapons Saturday as he loses two of his starting receivers in Restrepo and Isaiah Horton who entered the transfer portal and enrolled at Alabama.

