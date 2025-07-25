Countdown to Notre Dame: 38 days until Miami opens the season hosting Notre Dame
The Miami Hurricanes will begin their football season before we know it. We will periodically provide insights on the team until the first game.
The Athletic recently released a list of financial experts' estimates of the most valuable college football programs. Notre Dame is worth approximately $1.85 billion, putting it fourth on the list. Therefore, not only is this a chance for Miami to defeat last season's National Championship game losers, but it's also a chance to defeat one of the most valuable brands in the college football world.
The Miami Hurricanes are predicted to finish second in the ACC behind Clemson by ESPN and Yahoo Sports. However, College Football News has Miami winning the ACC and finishing the year at No. 3 in the rankings. They expect Notre Dame to go 11-1 and end the season at No. 4. They have Penn State winning it all.
Miami's fall camp begins Friday, August 5.