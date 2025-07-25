All Hurricanes

Countdown to Notre Dame: 38 days until Miami opens the season hosting Notre Dame

Jacob Husson

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes will begin their football season before we know it. We will periodically provide insights on the team until the first game.

The Athletic recently released a list of financial experts' estimates of the most valuable college football programs. Notre Dame is worth approximately $1.85 billion, putting it fourth on the list.  Therefore, not only is this a chance for Miami to defeat last season's National Championship game losers, but it's also a chance to defeat one of the most valuable brands in the college football world.

The Miami Hurricanes are predicted to finish second in the ACC behind Clemson by ESPN and Yahoo Sports. However, College Football News has Miami winning the ACC and finishing the year at No. 3 in the rankings. They expect Notre Dame to go 11-1 and end the season at No. 4. They have Penn State winning it all.

Miami's fall camp begins Friday, August 5.

Published
Jacob Husson
JACOB HUSSON

Jacob Husson covers the Miami Hurricanes and UNLV Runnin' Rebels for the OnSI Network. He attended the Univeristy of North Carolina at Pembroke where he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism. He's previously wrote for other sports media outlets covering NFL, MLB, and College Sports

Home/Football