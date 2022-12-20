Skip to main content

Davonte Brown Transfers from UCF to Miami

Hurricanes gain experienced cornerback Davonte Brown.

Article profile picture is of former UCF cornerback Davonte Brown; credit Brian Smith.

While Miami still hopes to have gained the commitment of Damari Brown from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage at some point, his brother Davonte Brown has decided to transfer to Miami from UCF after three seasons as a Knight. 

The older of the two Brown brothers was heavily pursued by Florida State, among other programs, but decided to return home to his South Florida territory and be a Hurricane.

Davonte was listed by UCF at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He’s a very lanky cornerback that has started over 30 games in college. He recorded 90 tackles, three interceptions, and had 18 passes defended during his three college seasons in Orlando.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

UCF Knights (2020-2022)
Football

Davonte Brown Transfers from UCF to Miami

By All Hurricanes Staff
Damari Brown
Recruiting

Miami Hurricanes Will Try To Land Both Damari & Davonte Brown, Here's How They'd Fit

By Alex Donno
Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
Recruiting

Insight On Mark Fletcher's Abilities & What Miami Hurricanes Fans Can Expect From The Newest Commit

By Alex Donno and Brian Smith
Rueben Bain Defensive End Miami (Fla.) Central
Recruiting

Nation’s Best Pass rusher: Miami Commitment Rueben Bain?

By Brian Smith
Travis Hunter
Football

Former No. 1 Recruit Hunter on the Move, Miami Among the Interested

By All Hurricanes Staff
UCF Knights (2020-2022)
Recruiting

Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Rundown

By Brian Smith
Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
Recruiting

Miami Hurricanes 2023 Commitment List and Evaluations

By Zach Goodall and All Hurricanes Staff
Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
Recruiting

Miami Lands American Heritage RB Mark Fletcher

By Brian Smith