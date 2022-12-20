Davonte Brown Transfers from UCF to Miami

Article profile picture is of former UCF cornerback Davonte Brown; credit Brian Smith.

While Miami still hopes to have gained the commitment of Damari Brown from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage at some point, his brother Davonte Brown has decided to transfer to Miami from UCF after three seasons as a Knight.

The older of the two Brown brothers was heavily pursued by Florida State, among other programs, but decided to return home to his South Florida territory and be a Hurricane.

Davonte was listed by UCF at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He’s a very lanky cornerback that has started over 30 games in college. He recorded 90 tackles, three interceptions, and had 18 passes defended during his three college seasons in Orlando.

