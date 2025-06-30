ESPN Projects Miami's Francis Mauigoa to Get Selected at No. 2 by New York Giants
The Miami Hurricanes will enter the 2025 college football season with one of the nation's top offensive lines, built just the way head coach Mario Cristobal likes it. And one of the premier linemen could be drafted very high next April in the NFL Draft.
In its latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft, Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is projected to be selected No. 2 overall by the New York Giants.
From ESPN: Mauigoa enters his third college season as a player on the rise. After allowing five sacks during his true freshman season in 2023, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound right tackle didn't allow a sack last season and drew only three penalties. Mauigoa is best as a run blocker in a zone scheme, with quick feet and the agility to get to the second level. He'd serve as a replacement for disappointing 2022 first-rounder Evan Neal and join a youthful offense which also features 2025 first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart, star second-year receiver Malik Nabers and emerging running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.
The Hurricanes open the regular season at home on August 31 against last year's national runner-up, Notre Dame.
