ESPN: 'Clock Is Ticking' on Miami Hurricanes in 2025

Mario Cristobal and the 'Canes are heading into a very important season.

Dave Miller

Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are on the clock.

That's according to ESPN, which lists the Hurricanes on its college football impatience index.

There is no doubt that the 2025 season is a big one for the program. Cristobal is just 22-16 overall entering his fourth year, but the 'Canes finished 10-3 and No. 18 in the final AP Top 25 poll last season.

However, their last conference title came in 2003. They have yet to win the ACC crown, and their last national title came in 2001. They are also waiting to make the College Football Playoff for the first time.

But UM has momentum. Cristobal left a great situation at Oregon to come home, and Miami has done a good job of providing him with the resources necessary to succeed in the new era of college athletics.

Still, the 'Canes have yet to completely break through. Is this the year?

Another high-profile transfer quarterback is on campus, and the secondary has been revamped. The talent is there to be one of the ACC's best, so there is surely pressure on Cristobal.

Miami begins its quest for a berth in the CFP when it opens the season at home against Notre Dame on August 31.

