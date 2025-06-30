ESPN Projects Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. to Get Selected at No. 7 by Las Vegas Raiders
The Miami Hurricanes will enter the 2025 college football season with high expectations, and their defense is one of the biggest reasons why they are considered a College Football Playoff contender.
One player garnering a lot of attention is Rueben Bain Jr., an edge rusher who is projected to be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 7 in ESPN's latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft.
From ESPN: Seven of the Raiders' 11 picks in 2025 came on offense, including five of the first six. So it's time to pick up a defense that has to face Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix twice per season. Las Vegas needs to find Maxx Crosby help on the edge, and Bain's speed-to-power ability could give it that Crosby complement. Bain has 11 sacks in his two college seasons, using his length to create space he can crash through with his trademark power. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Bain has the build and tools to make an immediate impact from the left edge.
The Hurricanes open the regular season at home on August 31 against last year's national runner-up, Notre Dame.
