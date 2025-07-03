ESPN Ranks Miami Hurricanes' Class of 2026 No. 8 nationally
Mario Cristobal continues to build his Miami Hurricanes roster both for the present and the future, and his Class of 2026 is shining bright.
ESPN released its latest recruiting rankings for the 2026 class, and the Hurricanes remain steady at No. 8 in the country and No. 2 in the ACC.
Currently, the Hurricanes have nine ESPN 300 commitments, led by OT Jackson Cantwell and LB Jordan Campbell.
Cristobal loves to build the Hurricanes in the trenches, and he continues to add pieces to the offensive line. Several of their projected starters this season could go on to play in the NFL, so reinforcements will be needed. No. 1 tackle Cantwell is projected to step in right away at one of the tackle spots. The 6-foot-7, 320-pounder is powerful and is quick on his feet.
Meanwhile, QB Dereon Coleman is known for his accuracy, and the 'Canes flipped speedy receiver Vance Spafford from Georgia. He won the fastest-man competition last summer at the UA Future 50 event.
Under Cristobal, the Hurricanes are clearly trending upward. Miami is coming off a 10-win season, Cam Ward went No. 1 overall in this past April's NFL Draft, and it put together back-to-back Top-15 recruiting classes. This 2026 class is poised to be even better.
