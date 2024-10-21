Extra Point: What's Stopping Miami Now?
The Miami Hurricanes have run the gauntlet thus far as ACC play has rolled forward and still sit on the mountain top of the conference and in sixth place in the AP Top 25 poll.
Behind senior quarterback Cam Ward and a potent offensive arsenal, the 'Canes have made it through the most grueling part of the schedule relatively unscathed, despite some close calls against Cal and Virginia Tech. Now, Miami's eyes are turned towards the future and the few remaining games left on the schedule leading up to the ACC Championship game.
Those games begin this weekend as Miami takes on Florida State in a heated rivalry matchup that all of the Sunshine State will be tuned in to. At 1-5, the Seminoles should be a short order for Miami on paper. Then, the Hurricanes play host to the Duke Blue Devils and dynamic quarterback Maalik Murphy.
Murphy offers a chance to play against one of the more physically imposing gunslingers in the country, and if Miami can make it past Murphy and Duke, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest lie in wait - both teams that Miami shouldn't have a problem against.
That leave Syracuse, who poses an issue. At 5-1, the Orange are one of the more formidable teams in the ACC. 'Cuse will aim to catch Miami sleeping, and that's something that head coach Mario Cristobal and company can't afford.
Miami will have to keep its foot on the gas throughout the end of the regular season and beyond if it wants to cement itself in the College Football Playoff picture, and in reality, that means the only thing that can stop Miami right now is itself.