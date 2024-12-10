Extra Point: With the Transfer Portal Open, the Hunt for a Signal Caller Might Be On for Miami
As the 2024 football season draws to a close with Miami headed to the Pop Tarts Bowl against Iowa State, questions about what the 2025 Hurricanes squad could look like have already surfaced.
Obviously, Heisman finalist Cam Ward will look to make the jump to the NFL and is expected to be a high draft pick. That means that the U has a large hole to fill in its backfield come next season. Could the answer currently be on the roster, or could the transfer portal be kind to Miami yet again?
Fans saw some of Emory Williams during his true freshman campaign, but there are other options on Miami's roster, such as Judd Anderson. However, there are also plenty of options available in the transfer portal already, and they might give the Hurricanes more of an edge than opting for the in-house route.
Some of the hottest commodities in this portal cycle will prove to be Maalik Murphy of Duke, Thomas Castellanos of Boston College and Tulane singal caller Darian Mensah. It is currently unclear whether or not Murphy is still interested in playing in the ACC, and the same could be said about Castellanos. However, Mensah proves to be a different story.
Coming from Tulane, Mensah will more than likely be looking to join a power conference team. Check, Miami. He will want weapons. Check, Miami. He will want an established quarterback role in a stable situation. Check, Miami.
The Hurricanes could be big players for Mensah and others throughout this transfer cycle, but if the staff does decide to opt for a transfer, they'll have plenty of competition come the Spring.