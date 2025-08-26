Mario Cristobal Points To Vocal Leaders on Miami For the 2025 Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have high expectations entering the 2025 college football season, and head coach Mario Cristobal knows it.
With so much turnover on offense and defense, Cristobal has had to find new leaders, and with that comes higher expectations on both sides of the ball. Cristobal pointed to two players who have stood out to him as the season begins on Aug. 31.
"I think Akheem Mesidor has taken the biggest step," Cristobal said. "I think him and Anez Cooper, they play off each other. They're always trying to knock each other around. One's a guard, one's at end, but, you know, you end up colliding right and to that point, I think it's worth pointing out the benefit of having great alumni, a guy like Jon Vilma, who lives locally, who had an opportunity to address the team, and the importance of making it a player led team, of the accountability that comes with that and what it really means on a daily basis.
"Not by name, not by title, not by post or tweet, but what it really demands and commands of a team that's led by its own players. So those two guys really stick out."
Cristobal also pointed to other players that have taken that step as leaders in the locker room as well.
"I think Carson [Beck], in a short amount of time, has really shown that," Cristobal said. "Mark Fletcher has really shown that. Francis Mauigoa has shown that Ruben [Bain] has shown that. I think both Wesley [Bissainthe] and Mo [Toure]. [Zechariah Poyser], he's come along in a big time way, and now you see, guys like OJ Frederique stepping up as well. So all in all, it's been building throughout January all the way up until now, and we're seeing some really good returns."
The Hurricanes will need these leaders heading into their historic matchup against No. 6 Notre Dame to start the season. The Canes have a chance to put up one of the best performances of Cristobal's coaching career and start to turn heads about him as a head coach.
Read More Miami Hurricanes Football News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.