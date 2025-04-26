Miami Finishes the Weekend With A Splash Grabbing Three Spring Portal Additions
Miami Hurricanes are getting drafted, but the recruiting process never ends as the Canes add Keelan Marion, Kamal Bonner, and Bert Auburn from the spring portal per Hayes Fawcett.
The commitments came with quick fashion starting with NC State transfer linebacker Booner. The 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. linebacker started seven games, totaling 56 tackles, seven TFL, & and one sack.
Following that was the addition of a new kicker, Auburn. The Texas transfer walks into a great situation after former Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales was drafted earlier in the day by the New England Patriots.
The grand finale of it all is the Hurricanes landing an extra offensive weapon in the All-American from BYU. For his career, he has 76 catches for 1,125 YDs & 12 total TDs. He is also a world-class returner who could channel some Devin Hester this season. He has 38 kick return attempts for 881 YDS & 3 TDs.
This move from the Hurricanes is also a reaction to Treber Pena committing to Penn State. They needed an extra offensive weapon in their arsenal, and Marion has big-time play ability.
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes continue to rebuild now that they have lost massive players in the draft. Plugging in these new players will be easy for the Hurricanes, but the production on the field will have to be seen.