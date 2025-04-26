All Hurricanes

Miami Finishes the Weekend With A Splash Grabbing Three Spring Portal Additions

Miami Hurricanes are getting drafted, but the recruiting process never ends as the Canes add Keelan Marion, Kamal Bonner, and Bert Auburn from the spring portal.

Justice Sandle

Sep 23, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Hurricanes are getting drafted, but the recruiting process never ends as the Canes add Keelan Marion, Kamal Bonner, and Bert Auburn from the spring portal per Hayes Fawcett.

The commitments came with quick fashion starting with NC State transfer linebacker Booner. The 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. linebacker started seven games, totaling 56 tackles, seven TFL, & and one sack.

Following that was the addition of a new kicker, Auburn. The Texas transfer walks into a great situation after former Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales was drafted earlier in the day by the New England Patriots.

The grand finale of it all is the Hurricanes landing an extra offensive weapon in the All-American from BYU. For his career, he has 76 catches for 1,125 YDs & 12 total TDs. He is also a world-class returner who could channel some Devin Hester this season. He has 38 kick return attempts for 881 YDS & 3 TDs.

This move from the Hurricanes is also a reaction to Treber Pena committing to Penn State. They needed an extra offensive weapon in their arsenal, and Marion has big-time play ability.

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes continue to rebuild now that they have lost massive players in the draft. Plugging in these new players will be easy for the Hurricanes, but the production on the field will have to be seen.

Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football