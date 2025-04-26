Miami Finishes the Weekend With A Splash Grabbing Three Spring Portal Additions

BREAKING: BYU All-American WR/KR Keelan Marion has Committed to Miami, he tells @On3sports



In his career he’s totaled 76 Catches for 1,125 YDs & 12 total TDs



Has 38 Kick Return Attempts for 881 YDS & 3 TDs



Was one of the Top Players in the Portalhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/IMKnJHA7KB