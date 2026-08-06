Miami's Offensive Line Continues to Shift Around, All for the Better

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Worrying about the Miami Hurricanes' offensive line is one thing, but trying to guess where those talented players will be is another.

Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal continue to keep everyone on their toes regarding the offensive line shifting daily to see who works best at each position.

Five-star freshman Jackson Cantwell is the projected left tackle starter, but over the past two practices he has been working at guard. The same can be said about rotational piece and projected starter Matthew McCoy.

“It’s been going well. Everybody’s been working. Everybody’s been playing different positions, just getting the work in. It’s just day by day. We’re going to take it day by day. It’s been going well, though. It’s going well.”

Moreover, McCoy has been a part of this process before and finds it better for everyone on the offensive line.

“Knowing the entire offense in general helps your game get better," McCoy said. "So, it’s just like if you know what the tight end’s doing, you know what the receiver’s [doing] and everything, it all plays together. … Coach does a good job with us. We don’t know just know what the o-line is doing. We know what everybody’s doing, so, that helps a lot.”

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (52) and offensive lineman Matthew McCoy (78) get into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCoy also knows that this line has talented freshmen who will get their shot to make some things happen. Most importantly, Cantwell and his talent continue to shine.

“He’s brilliant," McCoy said. "He’s a really smart guy. Of course, he’s huge. He’s fast and strong, of course. But he’s [also] really smart and he’s really intelligent. That makes everything easier. I don’t have to worry about ‘this is this.’ He already knows. He’s asking me [questions], making sure everything’s good. But he’s sure of himself, too and that’s really important as [an] o-line. You can’t be guessing and things like that. He’s a really brilliant guy.”

Furthermore, he, along with some other veteran players, guides this group towards the end of camp while they prepare for the season. It also highlights why Miami's offensive line is nothing to worry about.

“With me, Samson and Ryan [Rodriguez] leading that group, it’s been amazing because the freshmen came in and some of them tried to figure stuff out," McCoy said. "And when we get on them, they start going. They respect us as leaders, so that’s huge. Leaders lead, followers follow. So, it’s great to see that the freshmen are getting better each day and leading them through that.”

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