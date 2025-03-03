All Hurricanes

Former National Championship Coach Ed Orgeron Spotted At Miami's Spring Practice

The Miami Hurricanes are preparing for their best season yet in the Mario Cristobal era and having a Ed Orgeron, a former national championship head coach for LSU, around makes the building that much better.

Justice Sandle

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former head coach Ed Orgeron watches a game between the Tulane Green Wave and the UCF Knights from the sidelines at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Warren-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former head coach Ed Orgeron watches a game between the Tulane Green Wave and the UCF Knights from the sidelines at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Warren-Imagn Images / Rebecca Warren-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's not every day that the Miami Hurricanes have national championship head coaches around its facilities.

Spring practice is underway for the Miami Hurricanes and in the first look of the Canes, there is a lot of promise with this new batch of talent. Mario Cristobal has done a great job at retooling the defense that cost them a chance at the College Football Playoff last season and now has other winning coaches in the building.

Gaby Urrutia of 247sports highlighted this by showing a picture of the former LSU coach Ed Orgeron at Miami's first spring practice.

Coach O has two sons who are coaches on the Miami Hurricanes staff, Parker and Cody Orgeron. Parker is the defensive backs assistant coach for off-field-related issues for the Hurricanes while Cody is a quarterback analyst for the Canes.

Just having a presence like Coach O in the building makes this possible season better in the long run. The history and the legacy of the Hurricanes started to take a turn last season. Miami is back and with leadership like Cristobal, the Canes have a chance to go all the way this season.

More Football News On Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football