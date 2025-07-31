Get to know the Miami-FSU Rivalry

All Hurricanes

The rivalry between Miami and Florida State is filled with unrelenting hatred. Last season was an uneventful chapter with the Seminoles finishing 2-10 and the Hurricanes losing the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Regardless, Florida State welcomes Miami to Doak Campbell Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025.

Let's briefly review each program's history.

Program History

  • Location: Coral Gables, Florida (University) | Miami Gardens, Florida (Stadium)
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
  • Capacity: 65,326
  • Overall Record: 624-356-12
  • Last Season: 10-3
  • Bowl Result: L, 43-42 in Pop Tarts Bowl to Iowa State
  • Conference Championships: 9 (Big East), 0 (ACC)
  • Bowl Games (43): 19-24
  • National Championships (5): 1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, 2001
  • Heisman Trophy Winners (2): Vinny Testaverde (1986), Gino Torretta (1992)

Florida State fans often say they run the state of Florida, but have yet to win a single ACC Championship. Their nine titles all came when they were in the Big East.

Bitterest of Rivals

  • FSU's record vs. Miami: 33-36
  • Last matchup: Florida State defeated, 36-14
  • Largest FSU Margin of Victory: W, 47-0
  • Last ten matchups: 5-5

Before last season, Florida State had taken three in a row against Miami. Before that, Miami had won the previous four.

Fun Facts

  • Their first game was in 1926 against an in-state opponent, Rollins College. They won 7-0.
  • Miami held one of the longest home win streaks at 58 wins in a row from 1985 to 1994, which is an NCAA record. They also won 34 straight between 2000 and 2003, the longest national streak since 1957.
  • At the beginning of the fourth quarter of a football game, Miami fans will hold up the number four with their fingers.
  • Florida State had more inches of snow in 2025 (1.98) than Miami has more ACC Championships (0).

