Get to know the Miami-FSU Rivalry

The rivalry between Miami and Florida State is filled with unrelenting hatred. Last season was an uneventful chapter with the Seminoles finishing 2-10 and the Hurricanes losing the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Regardless, Florida State welcomes Miami to Doak Campbell Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025.
Let's briefly review each program's history.
Program History
- Location: Coral Gables, Florida (University) | Miami Gardens, Florida (Stadium)
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Capacity: 65,326
- Overall Record: 624-356-12
- Last Season: 10-3
- Bowl Result: L, 43-42 in Pop Tarts Bowl to Iowa State
- Conference Championships: 9 (Big East), 0 (ACC)
- Bowl Games (43): 19-24
- National Championships (5): 1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, 2001
- Heisman Trophy Winners (2): Vinny Testaverde (1986), Gino Torretta (1992)
Florida State fans often say they run the state of Florida, but have yet to win a single ACC Championship. Their nine titles all came when they were in the Big East.
Bitterest of Rivals
- FSU's record vs. Miami: 33-36
- Last matchup: Florida State defeated, 36-14
- Largest FSU Margin of Victory: W, 47-0
- Last ten matchups: 5-5
Before last season, Florida State had taken three in a row against Miami. Before that, Miami had won the previous four.
Fun Facts
- Their first game was in 1926 against an in-state opponent, Rollins College. They won 7-0.
- Miami held one of the longest home win streaks at 58 wins in a row from 1985 to 1994, which is an NCAA record. They also won 34 straight between 2000 and 2003, the longest national streak since 1957.
- At the beginning of the fourth quarter of a football game, Miami fans will hold up the number four with their fingers.
- Florida State had more inches of snow in 2025 (1.98) than Miami has more ACC Championships (0).
