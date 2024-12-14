How to Watch: 2024 Heisman Trophy Ceremony
The moment is here for the annual Heisman Trophy Award ceremony and the Miami Hurricanes now has it's first players in two decade taking center stage next to some of the best players in teh country for the honor to be called a Heisman Trophy recipient.
Miami's quarterback Cam Ward, Oregon quarterback Dillion Gabriel, Boise State runningback, and Colorado's widercevier/.cornerback Travis hunter have taken to New York for the chance to be remeined in history as one of the best to ever throw on the pads at the collage level.
Each players has a case, some better than others, but each severely belongs in the conversation as one of the best players in the world.
HOW TO WATCH:
ESPN will once again serve as the exclusive home of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. The network -- along with emcee Chris Fowler -- has hosted the ceremony every year since 1994.
"Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan" -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+
Every Heisman Trophy winner since 1935
- 1935: RB Jay Berwanger (Chicago)
- 1936: TE Larry Kelley (Yale)
- 1937: HB Clinton Frank (Yale)
- 1938: QB Davey O’Brien (TCU)
- 1939: RB Nile Kinnick (Iowa)
- 1940: RB Tom Harmon (Michigan)
- 1941: RB Bruce Smith (Minnesota)
- 1942: RB Frank Sinkwich (Georgia)
- 1943: QB Angelo Bertelli (Notre Dame)
- 1944: HB Les Horvath (Ohio State)
- 1945: FB Doc Blanchard (Army)
- 1946: RB Glenn Davis (Army)
- 1947: QB John Lujack (Notre Dame)
- 1948: RB Doak Walker (SMU)
- 1949: TE Leon Hart (Notre Dame)
- 1950: RB Vic Janowicz (Ohio State)
- 1951: RB Dick Kazmaier (Princeton
- 1952: RB Billy Vessels (Oklahoma)
- 1953: RB John Lattner (Notre Dame)
- 1954: FB Alan Ameche (Wisconsin)
- 1955: RB Howard Cassady (Ohio State)
- 1956: QB Paul Hornung (Notre Dame)
- 1957: RB John David Crow (Texas A&M)
- 1958: RB Pete Dawkins (Army)
- 1959: RB Billy Cannon (LSU)
- 1960: RB Joe Bellino (Navy)
- 1961: RB Ernie Davis (Syracuse)
- 1962: QB Terry Baker (Oregon State)
- 1963: QB Roger Staubach (Navy)
- 1964: QB John Huarte (Notre Dame)
- 1965: RB Mike Garrett (Southern California)
- 1966: QB Steve Spurrier (Florida)
- 1967: QB Gary Beban (UCLA)
- 1968: RB O.J. Simpson (Southern California)
- 1969: RB Steve Owens (Oklahoma)
- 1970: QB Jim Plunkett (Stanford)
- 1971: QB Pat Sullivan (Auburn)
- 1972: WR Johnny Rodgers (Nebraska)
- 1973: RB John Cappelletti (Penn State)
- 1974: RB Archie Griffin (Ohio State)
- 1975: RB Archie Griffin (Ohio State)
- 1976: RB Tony Dorsett (Pittsburgh)
- 1977: RB Earl Campbell (Texas)
- 1978: RB Billy Sims (Oklahoma)
- 1979: RB Charles White (Southern California)
- 1980: RB George Rogers (South Carolina)
- 1981: RB Marcus Allen (Southern California)
- 1982: RB Herschel Walker (Georgia)
- 1983: RB Mike Rozier (Nebraska)
- 1984: QB Doug Flutie (Boston College)
- 1985: RB Bo Jackson (Auburn)
- 1986: QB Vinny Testaverde (Miami-Fla.)
- 1987: WR Tim Brown (Notre Dame)
- 1988: RB Barry Sanders (Oklahoma State)
- 1989: QB Andre Ware (Houston)
- 1990: QB Ty Detmer (Brigham Young)
- 1991: WR Desmond Howard (Michigan)
- 1992: QB Gino Torretta (Miami-Fla.)
- 1993: QB Charlie Ward (Florida State)
- 1994: RB Rashaan Salaam (Colorado)
- 1995: RB Eddie George (Ohio State)
- 1996: QB Danny Wuerffel (Florida)
- 1997: CB Charles Woodson (Michigan)
- 1998: RB Ricky Williams (Texas)
- 1999: RB Ron Dayne (Wisconsin)
- 2000: QB Chris Weinke (Florida State)
- 2001: QB Eric Crouch (Nebraska)
- 2002: QB Carson Palmer (Southern California)
- 2003: QB Jason White (Oklahoma)
- 2004: QB Matt Leinart (Southern California)
- 2005: RB Reggie Bush (Southern California)
- 2006: QB Troy Smith (Ohio State)
- 2007: QB Tim Tebow (Florida)
- 2008: QB Sam Bradford (Oklahoma)
- 2009: RB Mark Ingram (Alabama)
- 2010: QB Cam Newton (Auburn)
- 2011: QB Robert Griffin III (Baylor)
- 2012: QB Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M)
- 2013: QB Jameis Winston (Florida State)
- 2014: QB Marcus Mariota (Oregon)
- 2015: RB Derrick Henry (Alabama)
- 2016: QB Lamar Jackson (Louisville)
- 2017: QB Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma)
- 2018: QB Kyler Murray (Oklahoma)
- 2019: QB Joe Burrow (LSU)
- 2020: WR DeVonta Smith (Alabama)
- 2021: QB Bryce Young (Alabama)
- 2022: QB Caleb Williams (Southern California)
- 2023: QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)