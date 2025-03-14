All Hurricanes

Hurricanes In the NFL: Washington Commanders Extend K.J. Osborn to One-Year Deal

The former Miami Hurricane finds a way to return to the Washington Commanders after being claimed off the waiver wire last season.

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) celebrates a touchdown in the end zone in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images
Former Miami Hurricane wide receiver K.J. Osborn finds himself staying with the Washington Commanders at a cheap price as a key vital piece for the Jayden Daniels as a third option style of receiver.

The former fifth-round pick was claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots in December. He was only active for one game, Week 17 vs the Atlanta Falcons. He played 19 snaps on offense but didn’t record a stat.

He returns to the commanders who have also added Deebo Samuel during free agency.

