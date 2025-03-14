Hurricanes In the NFL: Washington Commanders Extend K.J. Osborn to One-Year Deal
The former Miami Hurricane finds a way to return to the Washington Commanders after being claimed off the waiver wire last season.
In this story:
Former Miami Hurricane wide receiver K.J. Osborn finds himself staying with the Washington Commanders at a cheap price as a key vital piece for the Jayden Daniels as a third option style of receiver.
The former fifth-round pick was claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots in December. He was only active for one game, Week 17 vs the Atlanta Falcons. He played 19 snaps on offense but didn’t record a stat.
He returns to the commanders who have also added Deebo Samuel during free agency.
More Football News On Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.
Published