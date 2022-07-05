John Ruiz Raffling Miami Versus Texas A&M Tickets

The Miami Hurricanes will play the Texas A&M Aggies on Sep. 17 in College Station, Texas. It’s one of the best venues in college football, and sellouts are not uncommon.

According to stubhub.com, ticket prices start at about $100 dollars and go up from there. If someone wants a special experience and seat to the game, the asking price for a “Legacy Club” ticket inside the Texas A&M suite goes for $3,300 dollars.

Expensive, but it’s a big game for both Miami and Texas A&M. Coming into the matchup, Texas A&M and Miami both have home games on Sep. 3 and Sep. 10. The Aggies host Sam Houston State and then Appalachian State, while Miami will take on Bethune-Cookman and then Southern Miss.

There is another option for folks that are looking for a more inexpensive way to get into the UM versus A&M game. Miami booster John Ruiz is raffling off 100 tickets between the ACC and SEC opponents.

Terms of the raffle were not yet disclosed, but details are coming by the end of the week from Ruiz. The raffle is a unique opportunity for Miami fans to travel to one of college football’s best venues and see the Hurricanes attempt to knock off what is expected to be a top 10 ranked adversary in the Aggies.

Capacity at Kyle Field is 102,733. Game time is set for 9 p.m. EST on ESPN.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.