Kaleb Spencer Flips Commitment from Oklahoma to Miami

The University of Miami football program picked up a versatile defensive prospect on Friday, with Kaleb Spencer making a pledge to play college football for the Canes.

The 6-foot-3 and 210-pound defender is one that spends most of his time playing at or near the line of scrimmage, despite being listed by multiple scouting services as a safety. Thus, his college position is to be determined.

Spencer could end up playing off the edge as a pass rusher, at least situationally, and definitely fits the mold of someone that can play weak side linebacker. Most importantly, he’s a player that carries himself like a defensive player because of how he’s proven to be a physical player.

He’s a downhill thumper that showed good closing speed from his Hudl highlights. No college program can say that it does not need those types of athletes on the roster, as well as in the opponent’s backfield.

With Miami’s strength and conditioning program, this young man could be 225 pounds or more in a year, while still keeping his speed and quickness. There’s a lot of upside to his game.

The Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy prospect was formerly committed to the University of Oklahoma. Spencer already received other offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Penn State, and Michigan State, among others, before switching over to Miami.

