Let's look at Miami's Preseason Betting lines heading into ACC Media Days
College football will be upon us very soon, as the Miami Hurricanes will do battle with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on August 31.
ACC Media Days will take place in less than a week in Charlotte, North Carolina.
With football season fast approaching, it's essential to note that this will be a pivotal season for Mario Cristobal, as the Hurricanes aim to build on an impressive 10-3 record in 2024.
Preseason betting lines provide an important perspective about which teams fans should put their money on.
FanDuel currently has Miami's over/under at 9.5 regular season wins. That's tied with Clemson for the most in the ACC. Louisville and SMU are both slated at 8.5 wins.
Miami has the 10th-best odds to go undefeated in college football. FanDuel set that line at +1000 (bet $100 to win $1000).
Miami has been given the second-best odds to win the ACC Championship at +410. They trail Clemson, whose odds are +110.
Despite its storied history, Miami has yet to win the ACC in football since joining the conference in 2004.
Can UM make the College Football Playoff in 2025? Losing the regular season finale to Clemson caused them to fall just short last year. The Hurricanes' odds of making the playoffs in 2025 are +205.
Miami's odds of winning the National Championship are +4100. That gives them the 11th-best chance in college football. Texas has the best odds at +550, while Clemson leads the ACC with +1300 odds.