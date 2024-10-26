Live Updates: Florida State vs. No. 6 Miami
MIAMI GARDENS - The #6 ranked Miami Hurricanes will face the Florida State Seminoles in a battle for supremacy in the State of Florida. Miami will look to go 8-0. Florida State is looking to improve to 2-6.
The weather is partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain. There is no lightning in the area. The game time temperature is 79 degrees.
Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Clinton Portis and Edgerrin James are all in attendance.
FSU wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Miami will receive the first half kickoff.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
The Game
Date: October 26, 2024
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Location: Hard Rock Stadium
Series: Miami leads 35-33 against Florida State
Last Matchup: The Seminoles defeated the Hurricanes in a close matchup 27-20 on Nov 11, 2023. This was one of the few times freshman Emory Williams started. Williams played a decent game before suffering a season-ending injury. Jacolby Geroge had a monster game catching two touchdowns on 153 yards in the loss.