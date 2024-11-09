Live Updates: No 4. Miami At Georgia Tech
No.4 Miami has the most exciting offense in the country but with a questionable defense, the Hurricanes tend to be in many shootouts.
The secondary is on its last legs with injuries and it will but up to Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Ward to get the Canes over the hump with his historic campaign.
Georiga Tech has been beaten up the whole season, but with the return of their star quarterback, Haynes King, the dynamic runner could cause problems for a struggling defense. The Yellow Jackets have one of the best rushing attacks in the country, so if the Canes are able to stop them, this should be a smooth-sailing game moving forward.
HOW TO WATCH:
Date: November 9
Time: Noon ET
TV: ESPN
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium
Series: The series is tied 14-14
Last Matchup: The Yellow Jackets defeated the Hurricanes after a coaching debacle from Mario Cristobal and his staff with the game in the hands of the Canes. Georgia Tech 23, Miami 20.