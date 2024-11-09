All Hurricanes

Live Updates: No 4. Miami At Georgia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes enter Bobby Dodd Stadium looking to take the lead in the series matchup against the Yellow Jackets.

Justice Sandle

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Jacolby George (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Jacolby George (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
No.4 Miami has the most exciting offense in the country but with a questionable defense, the Hurricanes tend to be in many shootouts.

The secondary is on its last legs with injuries and it will but up to Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Ward to get the Canes over the hump with his historic campaign.

Georiga Tech has been beaten up the whole season, but with the return of their star quarterback, Haynes King, the dynamic runner could cause problems for a struggling defense. The Yellow Jackets have one of the best rushing attacks in the country, so if the Canes are able to stop them, this should be a smooth-sailing game moving forward.

HOW TO WATCH:

Date: November 9

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium

Series: The series is tied 14-14

Last Matchup: The Yellow Jackets defeated the Hurricanes after a coaching debacle from Mario Cristobal and his staff with the game in the hands of the Canes. Georgia Tech 23, Miami 20.

