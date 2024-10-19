Live Updates: No. 6 Miami at Louisville
No. 6 Miami is back in action as they will travel to Louisville to take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated ACC matchup.
While Louisville (4-2) is coming off a close victory against Virginia (4-2), The 'Canes look closer to 100 percent with the return of offensive lineman Jalen Rivers. This is another tough road game for the Hurricanes as they look to stay on track for an undefeated season led by superstar quarterback Cam Ward.
The Game
Date: October 19
Time: Noon ET
TV: ABC/ESPN+
Location: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Series: Miami leads 11-4-1 against Louisville
Last Matchup: The Cardinals defeated the Hurricanes 38-31 in Coral Gables after a 15-point fourth-quarter explosion for Louisville after being down 28-23. The Hurricane defense could not produce enough stops and the offense stagnated only scoring a field goal in the fourth.