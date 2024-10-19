All Hurricanes

Live Updates: No. 6 Miami at Louisville

The Hurricanes are back and look to start the second half of their season off with a bang.

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) and defensive back Jaden Harris (right) force an incomplete pass by California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (left) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
No. 6 Miami is back in action as they will travel to Louisville to take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated ACC matchup.

While Louisville (4-2) is coming off a close victory against Virginia (4-2), The 'Canes look closer to 100 percent with the return of offensive lineman Jalen Rivers. This is another tough road game for the Hurricanes as they look to stay on track for an undefeated season led by superstar quarterback Cam Ward.

The Game

Date: October 19

Time: Noon ET

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Location: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Series: Miami leads 11-4-1 against Louisville

Last Matchup: The Cardinals defeated the Hurricanes 38-31 in Coral Gables after a 15-point fourth-quarter explosion for Louisville after being down 28-23. The Hurricane defense could not produce enough stops and the offense stagnated only scoring a field goal in the fourth.

