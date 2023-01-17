Skip to main content

Hurricanes Still Need a Quality Linebacker for 2023?

Louisville’s Monty Montgomery entered the Transfer Portal.

The University of Miami football team has been selective with its Transfer Portal additions.

Head coach Mario Cristobal has signed seven transfers for the 2023 season. All of them have provided starting ability at their prior schools and/or the ability to be a starter at Miami.

With that thought process in mind, it would not be surprising if the Hurricanes went after Monty Montgomery, a linebacker that racked up 70 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions for Louisville during the 2022 season.

He was one of college football’s most productive linebackers. One should expect SEC schools like Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia to go after the Marietta, Ga. talent. Miami fans shouldn’t be surprised if Cristobal and his staff make an effort to scoop up Montgomery either.

Moving forward, the 5-foot-11 and 220-pound linebacker will likely be one of the most coveted prospects in the Transfer Portal. Let’s see if the Hurricanes recruit Montgomery, and then can get him on campus for a visit. He’s the type of player that could really help the Canes defense in 2023.

