Former Miami Head Coach Selected to Coach 2023 Polynesian Bowl

Four years after his last game coaching the Hurricanes, Mark Richt is back on the sidelines.

Coaching against Romeo Crennel and Team Mauka, former Miami head coach Mark Richt will coach Team Makai in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl All-Star high school football game in January.

Richt is four years removed from stepping down from the University of Miami as the program's head coach, citing health complications ahead of Manny Diaz's hire.

Also a former head coach at Georgia after a longtime stint at Florida State, Richt is more than enthusiastic to get on the sidelines again.

“The 2023 Polynesian Bowl is going to be an amazing experience,” said Richt via the event's press release Thursday. “I look forward to celebrating culture and coaching the nation’s best players in paradise.”

The opportunity to coach again is something Richt has earned through decades of coaching experience. He has since spent time focusing on being a Parkinson’s Disease advocate, the disease he was diagnosed with, beyond his normal work. Richt went public with his diagnosis in July of 2021, but has stayed around the game while serving as a college football television analyst on the ACC Network.

Richt is known mostly for his 15-year stint at Georgia, but for the last three years of his head coaching career he made it back to his alma mater in Coral Gables. Richt revitalized the Hurricanes football program following a 9-4 season in 2016 that saw the Hurricanes win the Russell Athletic Bowl, their first bowl win in 10 years.

Richt proceeded to lead the Canes to a 10-3 record in 2017, their first 10-win season in 14 years.

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl will take place January 20 and it will be televised by NFL Network.

