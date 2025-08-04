MaxPreps Names Miami Hurricanes Commit Dereon Coleman as a Top 10 High School Quarterback Nationally
Dereon Coleman has been named by MaxPreps as one of the top 10 high school quarterbacks nationally heading into the 2025 football season.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Class of 2026 Jones (Orlando, FL) product led his team to an undefeated campaign until the 4A state final last season. He threw for 3,412 yards and 28 touchdowns to go along with 455 yards on the ground and four more scores. He completed 73 percent of his throws with only four interceptions.
Coleman has been pledged to the Hurricanes since July 2024 and has been recruiting other in-state Miami targets. He also spent the offseason working out with 2025 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and former Hurricane Cam Ward.
