Mesidor To Return For Sixth Season With Hurricanes; First Alert: January 14, 2025
Mario Cristobal got more good news on Monday when it was announced that Akheem Mesidor would return to the Miami Hurricanes for the 2025 season.
Mesidor will use his sixth-year of eligibility and fourth with the Canes. He was a transfer from West Virginia, where he played two seasons.
He was injured for most of 2023 and was limited to just three games. He was a full-time starter in 2024 and was named as an Honorable Mention to the All-ACC teams this past season.
For his career, Mesidor has registered 145 tackles, including 35 tackles for loss. He has accumulated 23 sacks, one forced fumble and batted down four passes. As a Hurricane, he has 75 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in only 27 games.
Mesidor contemplated leaving for the National Football League, but opted to stay for another year. He is a versatile lineman as he can edge rush or play inside. He forms a good duo with Rueben Bain.
