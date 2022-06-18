Skip to main content

Where Does Miami's Tyler Van Dyke Rank Among PFF's 2023 NFL Draft QBs?

Pro Football Focus has high praise for Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke.

With less than one season as a starter under his belt, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is already gaining momentum as a future NFL Draft prospect.

Pro Football Focus included Van Dyke among their top five passers in their early 2023 NFL Draft quarterback rankings, compiled by analyst Connor Rogers. Van Dyke checked in at No. 4.

Van Dyke is certainly in good company. With Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young among the passers battling to be the first selected next spring, it’s hard to argue against this next NFL Draft being quarterback-heavy.

For Van Dyke, there’s even still plenty of time for the Miami triggerman to move ahead of the signal-callers that PFF currently ranks ahead of him — Young, Stroud and Stanford's Tanner McKee — as well as separate himself from Florida's Anthony Richardson and any other quarterback who emerges in 2022.

Van Dyke filled in for Hurricanes' 2021 starting signal-caller D’Eriq King after he was injured and immediately shined, tossing for for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions with a completion percentage of 62.3. 

Van Dyke's breakthrough led to ACC Rookie of the Year honors, and that’s from just starting nine games behind center. Despite the elite competition he'll face in 2022, including an out-of-conference trip to Texas A&M, a full season behind center could lead to Van Dyke moving up quarterback draft boards at PFF and other reputable outlets. 

