Former Miami star Calais Campbell Out for Baltimore at Tampa

The National Football League can be brutal. Injuries happen quite often, even to the best of players. That’s true for one of the best players to ever don a jersey for the MIami Hurricanes.

During the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, the Baltimore Ravens will be without long-time edge defender Calais Campbell as he is out with an “illness.” While details are not available for what’s ailing Campbell, there’s no question that the Ravens will miss him when going against one of the NFL’s all-time greats in quarterback Tom Brady of Tampa Bay.

Here's a look at the full injury report for Baltimore at Tampa Bay:

When Brady is provided time to pass the football, he’s deadly. Anyone that follows football knows that. It’s going to be interesting to see how the Baltimore defensive staff attacks Tampa with Campbell out.

Will they decide to be risky and blitz more? Perhaps go the opposite direction and use zone to keep passes in front of them and force the Buccaneers to move the football methodically down the field?

Baltimore’s passing defense is only ranked No. 29 in the NFL to begin with, already allowing 1,829 yards passing on the season. That means that they are allowing an average of 261.3 yards per contest. Taking Campbell out of the lineup just adds more concern for Baltimore’s defense.

