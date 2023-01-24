Reports Of A "Rift" Between Miami Hurricanes And Chaminade-Madonna Coaches Are Being Refuted

The Miami Hurricanes are recruiting multiple top players from Chaminade-Madonna prep in Hollywood, Florida. 5-star wide receiver JoJo Trader was recently crystal balled to The U by Steve Wiltfong at 247 sports. Meanwhile, Miami would love to flip another 5-star WR, Jeremiah Smith, from his Ohio State verbal commitment.

In his recent recruiting rumors piece, Mike Farrell from MikeFarrellSports.com wrote this about Miami, Smith, and Chaminade.

"I was wrong earlier when I said Miami would be the biggest threat to Ohio State for 5-star 2024 WR Jeremiah Smith. I’m hearing there is a size-able rift between the coaches at Chaminade-Madonna and Miami and it would take something immense to overcome that despite the fact Miami can come at him with elite NIL money and try to keep him home."

I respect Farrell's reporting and I wanted to learn more about what's going on here.

I asked a source close to Chaminade football and was told via text, in all caps, that the report is "WRONG."

Clearly, from Chaminade's side of things, they want nothing to do with talk of a rift between them and Miami. At the end of the day, they would do their players no good to steer them away from any program, especially one in their own backyard like The U.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.