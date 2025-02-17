Miami Hurricanes Closing in on Four-Star CB Jaelen Waters After Florida Decommitment
The University of Miami football program is on the verge of a huge win in this recruiting class. Florida native Jaelen Waters is a top cornerback in this year's class and he recently decommitted from the Florida Gators. It now looks inevitable that he will find a home in the Hurricanes' secondary. This would be a massive get for Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his entire staff.
Waters enters the NCAA as the No. 13 ranked cornerback prospect coming out of high school and the 20th ranked prospect overall out of the state of Florida. The four-star recruit is viewed as a potential difference-maker at the next level after an impressive high school career at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida. The 6'2, 170-pounder will hopefully become a staple in the Hurricanes' defense for years to come and a key piece when it comes to Miami taking that next step toward a playoff bid. The team overhauled their secondary this offseason after they underperformed and were viewed as the team's weak link in an otherwise spectacular 2024 season.
If Waters does officially end up in Miami, much of the credit has to go to assistant Will Harris who has built a strong relationship with the potential future Cane. Harris also just joined the Miami program from Florida recently and is believed to have played a major role in bringing the talented young corner with him. If things continue to trend in the direction they appear to be trending Harris's addition is already paying dividends and could result in Miami having another talented young piece to add to their defense. Hopefully, the news breaks soon that he has officially committed to the University of Miami and is the newest Hurricane on the football team. For now, all we can do is wait and see how it plays out over the coming hours or days.
More Miami Hurricanes On SI
Miami's Kai Trump Joins Tiger Woods at Genesis Invitational
Paul Finebaum Has a Bold Prediction for Carson Beck and the 2025 Miami Hurrcanes